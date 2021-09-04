comscore New center to focus on improving Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander and Filipino health | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New center to focus on improving Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander and Filipino health

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.

In an effort to improve the health and well-being of Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders and Filipinos, university and community leaders have partnered to establish a new center. Read more

Previous Story
Dock safety concerns prompt suspension of public boat trips to USS Arizona Memorial

Scroll Up