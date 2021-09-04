On the Move: Robin Fakaosi, Chandra Garces, Robert Jensen Garces, Gavin Ishikawa

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Community Action Program Inc. has announced the promotion of Robin Fakaosi to director of community services. Read more

Honolulu Community Action Program Inc. has announced the promotion of Robin Fakaosi to director of community services. Fakaosi, who joined the company in 2006, served as interim director of community serv­ices since 2019. HCAP is a private nonprofit agency that assists Oahu’s low-income residents achieve self-reliance.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced three new independent agents who have joined its Leeward office:

>> Chandra Garces was previously a Realtor at Century21 Homefinders of Hawaii. She has 16 years of real estate experience.

>> Robert Jensen Garces previously served as a Realtor at Century 21 Homefinders of Hawaii. He has six years of real estate experience.

>> Gavin Ishikawa also serves as a licensed general contractor and certified home inspector.

———

Send items to business@star advertiser.com.