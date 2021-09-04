Hawaii football team will play its first campus game tonight with no spectators
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:33 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Ching Complex was retrofitted at a cost of $8.3 million. The new look includes 9,000 seating spaces, up from 3,000, and luxury boxes on top of the makai bleachers.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bleachers from the makai sideline were moved near the Ewa end line, providing a close and unobstructed view for UH students
