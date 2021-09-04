comscore Hawaii football team will play its first campus game tonight with no spectators | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii football team will play its first campus game tonight with no spectators

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Ching Complex was retrofitted at a cost of $8.3 million. The new look includes 9,000 seating spaces, up from 3,000, and luxury boxes on top of the makai bleachers.

    The Ching Complex was retrofitted at a cost of $8.3 million. The new look includes 9,000 seating spaces, up from 3,000, and luxury boxes on top of the makai bleachers.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Bleachers from the makai sideline were moved near the Ewa end line, providing a close and unobstructed view for UH students

    Bleachers from the makai sideline were moved near the Ewa end line, providing a close and unobstructed view for UH students

History will be a mystery when the University of Hawaii plays host to Portland State today in the first NCAA football game on the Manoa campus. Read more

