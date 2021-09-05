comscore Column: Beasts of burden emerge in decisions on voting, abortion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: Beasts of burden emerge in decisions on voting, abortion

  • By Aviam Soifer
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • THE MONITOR VIA AP Abortion rights supporters gather in front of Edinburg City Hall on Wednesday in Edinburg, Texas.

    THE MONITOR VIA AP

    Abortion rights supporters gather in front of Edinburg City Hall on Wednesday in Edinburg, Texas.

The Supreme Court’s blatant manipulation of its “shadow docket” last week in the Texas abortion case was outrageous. Through the shadow docket, the court does not need to hear oral argument or read regular legal briefs, and the current court sets records in thereby ducking traditional legal processes. Read more

