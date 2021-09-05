comscore Column: Addressing flaws in Hawaii Tourism Authority’s new plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Addressing flaws in Hawaii Tourism Authority’s new plan

  • By Jamie Hirano
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

Tourists visit Hawaii with a picture-perfect paradise in mind; however, new statistics point toward a change in scenery. The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) reported that in 2019, the Hawaiian islands received a record high of 10.4 million visitors, with numbers on the rise in 2021, despite the pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: As population grows, more ICU units need; Crack down on those at illegal large gatherings; No aloha from Aloha Freedom Coalition

Scroll Up