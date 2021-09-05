Column: Addressing flaws in Hawaii Tourism Authority’s new plan

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tourists visit Hawaii with a picture-perfect paradise in mind; however, new statistics point toward a change in scenery. The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) reported that in 2019, the Hawaiian islands received a record high of 10.4 million visitors, with numbers on the rise in 2021, despite the pandemic. In today’s overcrowded reality, the HTA’s recently proposed tourism mitigation plan echoes locals’ opinions to focus the industry on site restoration and visitor responsibility.

However, the tactics involved may prove to be more detrimental than helpful. The current gains in the tourism industry are temporary. As we look beyond pandemic effects, the HTA’s plan lacks a government representative and a defined maximum capacity per island, which are essential to balance between sustainable numbers and maintaining profits.

Established in 1998, the Hawaii Tourism Authority envisions building a better Hawaii by sustainably managing tourism. At the time, this was a win for the community. In its 2005-2015 Tourism Strategic Plan, the HTA strived to “honor Hawaii’s people and heritage, value and perpetuate our natural and cultural resources, and engender mutual respect among all stakeholders … ”

Unfortunately, with each step forward that the HTA takes to preserve natural resources and adhere to local needs, uninformed tourists move said efforts three steps back. It is difficult for the HTA to ensure visitor education when it lacks authority over state and county agencies.

The pandemic, then, not the HTA, was the saving grace for Hawaii’s environment. In December 2020, Hanauma Bay reopened for the first time after nine months of rest. Lisa Bishop, president of Friends of Hanauma Bay, enthusiastically noted, “For the first time in more than 40 years there is no sunscreen in the water, no artificial sedimentation, no people walking on the reefs.”

If we want to move from accidental to purposeful perpetuation of what makes Hawaii special, we need a Cabinet position or shared vision between the HTA and the government, or else any well-intentioned actions fall short.

Another issue with the HTA’s destination management strategies is irresolution on visitor capacities per island. HTA President and CEO John De Fries recently spoke to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser about visitor numbers, stating that they have not set a target number and adding, “I think the priority piece for us in getting to that answer is getting a handle on the illegal accommodations. We see that as number one.”

While the HTA contrives to eliminate illegal tourist accommodations, the agency misses that its connection to setting a maximum count falls on two sides of the same coin. In limiting the effects of tourism, it only makes sense to limit tourism itself.

Tourism is the largest economic sector in Hawaii, accounting for approximately 21% of the state’s economy and generating over $16 billion in revenue. With the drop in tourists at the peak of the pandemic in April 2020, Hawaii reached its highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression. We should not scare visitors away by increasing costs through added tourism fees — as the HTA’s plan proposes — but rather, limit car rentals and possibly flights. From there, the industry could optimize revenue to best benefit residents.

As we move past the pandemic, the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s new plan faces roadblocks in its need for a joint understanding with the government and to set limits on visitor numbers. But even a perfect plan will never be enough.

Meaningfully managing Hawaii’s visitor industry comes down to both Hawaii residents and visitors’ individual kuleana. There is no doubt that changes need to be made. With a balance of guest, host, and place, Hawaii can continue being the getaway destination in postcards.

Jamie Hirano is a Castle High School student, Class of 2022.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month. It is facilitated by the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders.

