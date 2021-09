Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

COVID restrictions are discriminatory

I am very disappointed in the governor and other officials regarding the new COVID-19 restrictions outlined last week (“Coronavirus-free proof to be required for Oahu establishments,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 31). First, I have a compromised immune system. Three of my doctors have advised against vaccinations for me.

I read the regulations that say people such as myself, and people who have already had COVID-19, thus have antibodies, cannot go to our favorite clubs and restaurants unless we go several times a week to get our negative test results.

On the other had, service- industry people such as wait staff and bartenders need only be tested every five days. These service people are the ones dealing with the public all the time and potentially spreading COVID-19, while the rest of us peons are left sitting at home. This is an egregious form of discrimination.

I sincerely hope and pray that there are discrimination lawsuits that come out of this.

Cheryl Percival

Waikiki

Allow mourners to attend funerals

We are beside ourselves with the restrictions imposed on funerals as declared by our governor and mayor. A funeral is not a planned event or considered a social gathering.

It is a time for friends and relatives to bring comfort to the bereaved family that is suffering the loss of a loved one. While the malls and Costco are filled with people, we are shutting out family members and people who can bring some form of comfort to the family that has lost a loved one. Why can’t we social distance and take precautions? We also can do a rotation of 10 in and 10 out.

Please reconsider. Much thanks!

Gertrude Nakamura

Kaneohe

Mexico right to sue U.S. gun merchants

At last, a move to get to a root cause of the desperate immigration from Mexico and Central America: The Mexican government sued American gun manufacturers and distributors in U.S. federal court (“Mexico sues U.S. gun manufacturers over arms trafficking toll,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 4).

It seeks damages caused by the illicit firearms and military- grade weapons going across the border to drug cartels and other criminals in Mexico. The Mexican government estimates that 70% of the weapons trafficked to Mexico comes from the U.S.

Godspeed to the brave Mexican litigators in this commendable effort.

Betsy (Elizabeth) Connors

Kailua

Evacuation should have started earlier

Looking back on the exit from Afghanistan, print and broadcast reporters are focused now on how the Biden administration could leave behind so many who helped our military. The focus seems to be why we didn’t begin evacuation in April.

Perhaps the question should be: Why we didn’t begin evacuation right after President Donald Trump signed the agreement with the Taliban in 2020? Surely we knew then of the need to do so. Yet we did not act for years prior to this.

Chris Gray

Chinatown

Booklet could teach tourists right ways

One visitor pokes a monk seal, another manhandles honu: Clearly, we are in desperate need of better-quality visitors — namely, respectful ones. How do we inspire respect?

How about a free booklet clarifying respectful behavior in Hawaii? This publication should not be mean-spirited, but it should spell out the customs, conventions and the laws of our communities. It would be a helpful guide for visitors, and perhaps a special keepsake. The booklet could be passed out on flights or cruises, at the airport, car-rental facilities, hotels, retail stores and more. There is a lot of free materials available to our visitors. Why not include something this important?

This paper publication and electronic option should be the creation of the University of Hawaii’s Center for Hawaiian Studies and Department of English. Together, these departments could put together a comprehensive guide that will come from aloha and inspire kuleana. Funding could be provided by the Hawaii Tourism Authority and others.

Athena DeRasmo

Hawaii Kai

Oahu Little Leaguers showed aloha spirit

I commend the Honolulu boys for placing third in the Little League World Series championship and winning the Good Sportsmanship Award. They showed so much aloha spirit, respect and sportsmanship that Hawaii is very proud of them.

Every year I watch the Hawaii Little League team to see if they will advance to Williamsport. I enjoy watching their spirit; it helps me to relax amid this terrible pandemic and world problems.

The first-place winner (Michigan) won five games and lost one; the second-place winner (Ohio) won five games and lost two; the third-place winner (Hawaii) won four games and lost one. Hawaii should have been given the chance to play another game against Michigan. Hawaii beat Michigan 2-0, then later lost to Michigan by only one run (score 2-1) and was put in third place. Something is wrong with the bracket system.

I want to thank the coaches, parents, volunteers and players for their dedication. You have made us proud of the Hawaii Little Leaguers.

Meryle Hirotsu

Wahiawa

