Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaii entertainers keep going despite shutdowns and restrictions
By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY JOHN VALENTINE
Entertainer John Valentine, who has worked in Waikiki since the 1980s, returned to performing after being forced to stop during the pandemic.
COURTESY MELANIIE
“It gave me time to think about what I want to do with my career. So I have been writing songs and working on my own music,” singer Melaniie said about her time off as a professional entertainer during the pandemic.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A tip jar was out and Keoni Ku’s music was for sale during his performance at the Mai Tai Bar in the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in July.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Keoni Ku performed at the Mai Tai Bar in the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in July.