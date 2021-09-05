Life mimics art in Kourtney Kang’s reboot, ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 6:32 p.m.
COURTESY DISNEY
Hawaii-based "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," premieres Sept. 8 on Disney+. Honolulu Star-Advertiser interviews creator and executive producer Kourtney Kang, actors Jason Scott Lee, Peyton Elizabeth Lee ("Andi Mack") and Kathleen Rose Perkins about their experiences filming the "Doogie Howser, M.D." reboot in Hawaii.
COURTESY DISNEY+
Peyton Elizabeth Lee, above right, stars as Dr. Lahela Kamealoha in “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Pictured with her is Kathleen Rose Perkins, who plays Kamealoha’s mother, Dr. Clara Hannon.
COURTESY DISNEY+
Jason Scott Lee stars as Benny Kamealoha.
COURTESY PHOTO
Kourtney Kang, the creator and executive producer of“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” was born in Hawaii