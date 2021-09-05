comscore Life mimics art in Kourtney Kang’s reboot, ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Life mimics art in Kourtney Kang’s reboot, ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:32 p.m.

  • COURTESY DISNEY

    Hawaii-based "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," premieres Sept. 8 on Disney+. Honolulu Star-Advertiser interviews creator and executive producer Kourtney Kang, actors Jason Scott Lee, Peyton Elizabeth Lee ("Andi Mack") and Kathleen Rose Perkins about their experiences filming the "Doogie Howser, M.D." reboot in Hawaii.

When screenwriter Kourtney Kang heard that ­Disney was considering a reboot of the popular 1990s TV show “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” she saw it as a chance to do something personal. Read more

