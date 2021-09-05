comscore More Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are living on the mainland and finding ways to keep their culture alive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
More Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are living on the mainland and finding ways to keep their culture alive

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • COURTESY JOCELYN LII Jocelyn Lii, right, moved to Las Vegas from Waialua in 2006. Lii also convinced her mom, sister and dad to move to Las Vegas. Pictured with Lii, from left, is her husband, Danten Range; children Kealohilani, 10, and Kamaile, 9; and father Josiah.

  • COURTESY LILA YAMAGUCHI Lila Yamaguchi, left, and her husband, Jeff, moved with their two children, Micah, 23, and Lehua, 21, from Pupukea to Tennessee in 2007. Yamaguchi also convinced her mom, who was facing foreclosure in Hawaii, to move to Tennessee in 2018.

  • COURTESY ALYSA ANDRADE Alysa Andrade, left, was 7 when her parents moved their family from Kapahulu to Las Vegas in 1992. Now, she and her fiance, Shawn Santana, right, have decided to remain in Las Vegas to raise their family. From left are Andrade, Makena, 1, Kawena, 13, Katinia, 12, Ahi, 4, and Santana.

From 2010 to 2020, the percentage growth of the NHPI population on the mainland was nearly double that seen in Hawaii, according to newly released census data. The NHPI population on the mainland grew by 31.6% over the 10-year span, an increase of 127,930 people. Read more

