Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games.

Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.

>> The Brewers place second baseman Kolten Wong on the paternity leave list Friday. He and his wife, Alissa, are expecting their first child.

>> Mets pitcher Jordan Yamamoto (Saint Louis) continued his rehab with his longest start of the stint, going four innings for the Mets’ Low A affiliate in St. Lucie, Fla. Yamamoto allowed the Jupiter Hammerheads one run on three hits while walking none and striking out five. Yamamoto pitched for Jupiter in 2018 when he was with the Marlins organization.

>> Outfielder/second baseman Kean Wong bounced up and down between Triple-A and the majors again last week. The Los Angeles Angels recalled him from the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees on Monday, then optioned him back a day later. He was recalled and optioned three times in the last 10 days of August.

>> The Charlotte Knights, The White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate, placed pitcher Kodi Medeiros (Waiakea) on the 7-day injured list on Aug. 29.

>> The Nashville Sounds, the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate, released pitcher Quintin Torres-Costa (Waiakea/UH) on Monday.

>> Portland Sea Dogs infielder Tanner Nishioka (‘Iolani) went 3-for-4 with two home runs on Aug. 29 in an 8-5 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils. The next day, Nishioka retired from baseball. He finished his four-season career with a .281 batting average and 19 homers and 16 steals in 780 at-bats, all in the Red Sox organization.

>> After two rehab appearances, pitcher Joey Cantillo made his Double-A debut with 11⁄3 innings of relief in the RubberDucks’ 11-2 win over the Altoona Curve. Cantillo gave up two runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out one.

>> Catcher Kekai Rios stayed hot, going 3-for-4 Wednesday, and earned a promotion to the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers. He has yet to make an appearance for his new team.

>> Pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland was promoted to High Class A Greenville and made his debut Thursday with five hitless innings against the Asheville Tourists. Three relievers helped him complete the team no-hitter.

>> The Indians promoted pitcher Aaron Davenport to the Low Class A Lynchburg Hillcats on Monday.

>> Catcher Micah Yonamine (‘Iolani) completed his rehab work and was assigned Friday to the Phillies’ rookie league team in the Florida Complex League.

