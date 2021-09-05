Chaminade upsets No. 11 Metropolitan State

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UH cross country claims Big Wave win

Led by junior Sophia Morgan’s first-place finish, the University of Hawaii cross country team opened the season with a win in the 20th Big Wave Invitational on Saturday at Kahuku Golf Course.

Morgan finished the 5-kilometer women’s race in 19 minutes, 19.56 seconds. Pacific’s Emma Winkler was second at 19:31.37. UH placed all five scoring runners in the top eight in the program’s return to competition after having the 2020 season canceled. The Rainbow Wahine finished with 24 team points, followed by Pacific’s 42.

Hawaii Pacific University’s Jona Bodirsky won the men’s race in 15:40.24 and the Sharks topped Chaminade for the team victory.

Chaminade upsets No. 11 MSU Denver

Chaminade freshman Greta Corti recorded 18 kills and was in on a match-ending block in the Silverswords’ five-set upset of No. 11 Metropolitan State University of Denver on Saturday in Bellingham, Wash.

Brooklen Pe’a added 12 kills in Chaminade’s 18-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 17-15 victory to open the Western Washington Invitational. Corti and Lataisia Saulala teamed for a block on match point.

The win snapped Chaminade’s eight-match losing streak against nationally ranked opponents and MSU Denver is the highest ranked opponent the Silverswords defeated since beating No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney in 2006.

>> The Silverswords followed up the win with a sweep of Sonoma State in the afternoon, winning 25-20, 25-22, 25-11. Corti led Chaminade (5-1) with nine kills.

Silverswords win on late goal

Chaminade’s Shantel Torres-Benito scored with 32 seconds remaining to give the Silverswords a 2-1 win over Central Washington on Saturday in Nampa, Idaho.

Randi Fontes scored Chaminade’s first goal late in the first half of the match at Northwest Nazarene soccer field and Central Washington’s Makinzie Packwood evened the match in the 50th minute. Torres-Benito’s goal from 25 feet out gave the Silverswords (1-1) the win.

Chaminade tops HPU in season opener

The Chaminade men’s soccer team opened its season with a 2-0 win, defeating in-state rival Hawaii Pacific on Saturday at Saint Louis field.

The Silverswords (1-0) got on the board in the 44th minute, as Brinson Kim rebounded his own shot after a deflection by HPU keeper Jeremy Zielinski and tapped in the goal. The score would remain the same until the final minute of the game, when Reilly Minigutti fired in a shot from just inside the box to make the score 2-0.