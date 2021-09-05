comscore Chaminade upsets No. 11 Metropolitan State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade upsets No. 11 Metropolitan State

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.

Chaminade freshman Greta Corti recorded 18 kills and was in on a match-ending block in the Silverswords’ five-set upset of No. 11 Metropolitan State University of Denver on Saturday in Bellingham, Wash. Read more

