Hawaii football team fights through sloppy play to hold off Portland State in on-campus debut
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:29 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii running back Dae Dae Hunter broke free past Portland State safety Xavier Bell en route to a 59-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Hunter’s jaunt gave the Rainbow Warriors some breathing room after the Vikings had closed to 42-28 after once trailing 28-0.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii defensive lineman Justus Tavai, top, and defensive back Khoury Bethley (5) work to bring down Portland State running back Malik Walker during the first half.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors take to the field for Saturday’s game against the Portland State Vikings.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Portland State reacts after recovering a botched Hawaii kick return in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half.