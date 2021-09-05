comscore Hawaii football team fights through sloppy play to hold off Portland State in on-campus debut | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii football team fights through sloppy play to hold off Portland State in on-campus debut

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii running back Dae Dae Hunter broke free past Portland State safety Xavier Bell en route to a 59-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Hunter’s jaunt gave the Rainbow Warriors some breathing room after the Vikings had closed to 42-28 after once trailing 28-0.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii running back Dae Dae Hunter broke free past Portland State safety Xavier Bell en route to a 59-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Hunter’s jaunt gave the Rainbow Warriors some breathing room after the Vikings had closed to 42-28 after once trailing 28-0.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii defensive lineman Justus Tavai, top, and defensive back Khoury Bethley (5) work to bring down Portland State running back Malik Walker during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii defensive lineman Justus Tavai, top, and defensive back Khoury Bethley (5) work to bring down Portland State running back Malik Walker during the first half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors take to the field for Saturday’s game against the Portland State Vikings.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors take to the field for Saturday’s game against the Portland State Vikings.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Portland State reacts after recovering a botched Hawaii kick return in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Portland State reacts after recovering a botched Hawaii kick return in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half.

It was a historic time for the Warriors, who were playing their first on-campus game in the program’s century-plus history. Aloha Stadium, their home for their previous 45 seasons, was unavailable to host spectator events because of structural concerns. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Sept. 4, 2021
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 5, 2021

Scroll Up