Hawaii ranchers want state agency to transfer more eligible land

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

Cattle ranchers in Hawaii want more eligible land to be transferred from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to the state Department of Agriculture while the departments struggle to accommodate both local farming and environmental conservation. Read more

