Coast Guard searching for overdue boater last seen leaving Kauai

The Coast Guard and its partners are searching for a missing overdue boater, who was last seen Saturday departing Nawiliwili Harbor, Kauai, and was heading to Haleiwa.

Philip Grenz was operating Epic, a 42-foot sailing vessel, with a black hull and teak deck.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a report 1:25 a.m. Saturday of a missing mariner, who had not arrived at his next port of call in Haleiwa.

They issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched rescue crews.

Several Coast Guard air and surface crews are searching with assistance from the Navy, Air Force, Civil Air Patrol and local agencies. They include:

The Coast Guard sent out a C-130 Hercules plane, an HH-65 Dolphin helicopter, Cutter Joseph Gerczak, a 45-foot response boat-medium from Oahu, and a 45-foot response boat from Kauai.

The Navy launched a Boeing P-8 Poseidon.

The Air Force sent out a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III.

The Civil Air Patrol has Cessna 1A2.

Kauai County Ocean Safety, Honolulu Fire Department, Honolulu Ocean Safety and the state Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the sailing vessel Epic or Grenz is asked to call the Coast Guard at 842-2600.