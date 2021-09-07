Hello, gourd-geous

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pumpkin-flavored treats seem to spring up earlier and earlier every year. Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew returned earlier than ever (Aug. 24), and you can already get your hands on some of these autumn-inspired treats around Oahu.

Otto Cake

Pumpkin shakes ($5) and pumpkin chai cheesecake ($5) will be available at this Kaimuki dessert shop throughout September. Both treats are made with real pumpkin, and all of Otto Cake’s shakes feature housemade ice cream.

Pumpkin chai cheesecakes are available by the slice. Call 808-834-6886 for the day’s featured flavor lineup or follow @ottocake_official on Instagram.

Fun fact: Otto Cake features more than 200 cheesecake flavors, which rotate daily.

Otto Cake



1127 12Th Ave.,Honolulu

808-834-6886

Instagram: @ottocake_official

Anna Miller’s

Pumpkin pie might be a seasonal item at some restaurants, but not so at Anna Miller’s. The restaurant’s bakery — famous for its 31 varieties of fresh-baked pies, ranging from fresh strawberry and haupia chocolate to Dutch apple and chocolate banana — features pumpkin pie all year long. Pumpkin pies cost $11.95, and $12.95 with whipped topping.

Pro tip: Keep your eyes peeled for Anna Miller’s seasonal pumpkin cheesecake, which usually returns around Thanksgiving.

The bakery is open daily from noon to 7 p.m.

Anna Miller’s

98-115 Kaonohi St., Aiea

808-487-2421

annamillersrestaurant.com

Instagram: @annamillershawaii

The Alley Restaurant Bar & Grill

The pumpkin crunch cake is the second-most popular cake (after the bestselling lemon crunch cake) at The Alley Restaurant Bar & Grill at Aiea Bowl. This fragrant cake features a pecan cookie crust topped with spiced pumpkin, whipped cream and cinnamon flecks. On average, the restaurant sells more than 525 slices of pumpkin crunch weekly. During Thanksgiving week last year, The Alley sold more than 1,000 whole pumpkin crunch cakes.

Pumpkin crunch cake squares ($5.50) are available daily in the bakery display case, while supplies last. Nine-inch rounds ($31.50) are also available daily in limited quantities for walk-in purchases.

The Alley Restaurant Bar & Grill

99-115 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea

808-488-6854

aieabowl.com

Instagram: @aieabowl

Da Mochi Guys

Da Mochi Guys business is featuring its “Fall Faves” sampler pack ($14), consisting of pumpkin crunch, pumpkin mochi and custard butter mochi. They’ll be available from Sept. 17 at the 808 Street Fest Mililani YMCA and at every pop-up after that. Follow @ damochiguys on Instagram for updates.

Da Mochi Guys

Instagram: @damochiguys