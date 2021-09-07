Hello, gourd-geous
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 2:47 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY OTTO CAKE
Pumpkin Chai Cheesecake slices ($5) are back at kaimuki-based Otto Cake for the month of September.
PHOTO COURTESY ANNA MILLER’S
A slice of Anna Miller's pumpkin pie ($11.95 whole pie)
PHOTO COURTESY THE ALLEY RESTAURANT
BAR & GRILL
Pumpkin crunch squares ($5.50) are available daily in the alley restaurant bar & grill's bakery display case.
-
PHOTO COURTESY DA MOCHI GUYS
Fall faves sampler packs ($14) feature pumpkin flavors
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree