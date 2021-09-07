Mini food courts rise to the occasion
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 3:12 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A yummy dining option Lao sausage served with a choice of jasmine or sticky rice is among the dishes offered at Yum Sap.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Say ‘aloha' to flavorful entrées Aloha Bowl's garlic shrimp plate ($14) includes sides of corn and macaroni salad.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Slurp's up at Ezogiku At Ezogiku, order any ramen and you have the option of adding on a four-piece gyoza order for $2.50 more.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
The roasted eggplant stew ($14.25) at Leo's Taverna comes with hummus, pita and a salad.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Tony Boyadjian just opened his third Leo's Taverna space in Waikiki. His falafel plate ($14.25) is among the most popular dishes he's brought to the small space.
