Mini food courts rise to the occasion

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:12 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A yummy dining option Lao sausage served with a choice of jasmine or sticky rice is among the dishes offered at Yum Sap.

    Say ‘aloha' to flavorful entrées Aloha Bowl's garlic shrimp plate ($14) includes sides of corn and macaroni salad.

    Slurp's up at Ezogiku At Ezogiku, order any ramen and you have the option of adding on a four-piece gyoza order for $2.50 more.

    The roasted eggplant stew ($14.25) at Leo's Taverna comes with hummus, pita and a salad.

    Tony Boyadjian just opened his third Leo's Taverna space in Waikiki. His falafel plate ($14.25) is among the most popular dishes he's brought to the small space.

Weeks before the recent government mandates restricting restaurant crowd sizes to 50% capacity, diners had already begun policing themselves. Read more

