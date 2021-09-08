Stellar seafood with scenic views

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pesca Waikiki Beach opened at the top of the iconic Ilikai Hotel on Aug. 25. This luxurious Mediterranean seafood restaurant boasts panoramic mauka and makai views, and it features fresh seafood from Japan, Hawaii, the Mediterranean and other parts of the world. The menu offers appetizers, salads, soups, a raw bar and fish by the pound, which can be prepared simply grilled, in sea salt or acqua-pazza style. You’ll also find entrées from the sea and land — including grilled Colorado lamb chops ($52) and wagyu filet mignon ($120) — and sides like assorted roasted vegetables ($18) and spanakorizo ($18).

Pesca also doubles as a wedding venue on the 29th and 30th floors of the Ilikai, and boasts a main dining room and glass-enclosed wedding chapel, along with private and semi-private dining rooms. The 29th floor features a bridal salon, waiting area for wedding parties and more.

For more info, call 808-777-3100 or visit pescasea.com.

A spicy noodle collaboration

Sun Noodle has partnered with Momofuku — David Chang’s group of restaurants famous for Asian-American cuisine — to launch a spicy Korean ramen kit designed for home chefs. This kit is available in Whole Foods Markets in Hawaii for a limited time.

You can currently find the Spicy Korean Ramen Kit ($7.99) in Whole Foods Kahala; it will soon be available in the Kakaako and Kailua stores as well. Each kit features two portions of Sun Noodle’s Momofuku-exclusive barley ramen noodles and a sauce packet featuring Momofuku’s signature gochujang base that results in a smoky-sweet heat. The kit’s contents can be used to make hot or chilled noodles.

Visit sunnoodle.com to learn more.

An easy way to recover

Everyone dreads the repercussions after a night of too much fun and libations, but thanks to Morning Recovery from More Labs, hangovers are a thing of the past.

Designed to boost your body’s natural response to alcohol — while restoring vital nutrients — Morning Recovery helps you feel better after drinking by breaking down alcohol-induced toxins so your body can flush them out faster.

The easy-to-drink dietary supplement also helps boost liver function and helps replenish lost nutrients for a speedier recovery. All you have to do is consume while you’re drinking — or up to one hour after your last drink — to maximize its effectiveness.

Morning Recovery is sold in four-, six-, 12- and 24-packs (regular and sugar-free options available) and features a natural lemon flavor. It’s currently available in 18,000-plus retail stores nationwide, and is within the top 100 beverage brands on Amazon. You can currently find Morning Recovery in CVS/Longs.

More Labs is known for its functional beverages that are designed to help you get the most out of life by maximizing every moment. For additional information, visit morelabs.com.