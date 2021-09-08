comscore Stellar seafood with scenic views | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Quick Bites

Stellar seafood with scenic views

  • Today
  • Updated 3:25 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

  • PHOTO COURTESY MOMOFUKU

  • PHOTO COURTESY MORNING RECOVERY

  • PHOTO COURTESY MORNING RECOVERY

Pesca Waikiki Beach opened at the top of the iconic Ilikai Hotel on Aug. 25. Read more

Previous Story
A flavorful bulgogi, any way you slice it

Scroll Up