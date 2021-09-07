comscore Federal Bureau of Investigation records 120 hate crimes over past 5 years in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal Bureau of Investigation records 120 hate crimes over past 5 years in Hawaii

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

There have been more than 100 hate crimes in Hawaii over the past five years, and statistics released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation last week reveal that whites were targeted more than any other group. Read more

