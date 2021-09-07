comscore Navy fortifies Red Hill fuel safety plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy fortifies Red Hill fuel safety plan

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Navy has reinforced a proposal to reduce the risk of its massive World War II-era Red Hill underground fuel storage complex polluting Oahu’s drinking water aquifer after safety regulators rejected the plan almost a year ago. Read more

