Tech View: Consider computer’s use when buying one during the pandemic

As the pandemic wears on, so too do the associated supply chain issues. Technical goods are one of the most affected markets, and this is often felt most when purchasing computers. What used to be a straightforward process, taking just a few days from time of order to delivery, now takes weeks or even months. What can folks do to simplify such acquisitions?

First, it depends on the planned usage of the computer(s). If it’s for light home use, and you need it right away, then the best bet right now is to hit a Best Buy, Walmart or Target and buy whatever is in stock. Keep in mind that these computers are considered “consumer grade” as opposed to “business grade.” Typically these will be cheaper, but in every sense of the word. Usually made of lower-quality materials, such computers are, nonetheless, good enough for most folks home use.

The big box stores sometimes have business grade models, but these are few and far between. For Windows-­based PC’s, an easy way to differentiate between consumer and business grade is the version of Windows. If it’s Windows Home, it’s consumer grade. If it’s Windows Pro, then it’s business grade.

For businesses and government agencies, if you bring a Windows Home-based laptop into your workplace with the intent of using it for work purposes, your IT department will hate you, or mock you, but probably both. It is actually quite easy to upgrade from Windows Home to Windows Pro, but there is a $100 cost. Factor that cost into the aforementioned lower quality of consumer grade machines, and it just doesn’t make sense to use such a computer in a business environment.

So what to do if you need business grade computers? Step one: plan ahead. Sure, emergencies pop up from time to time, but every organization should have a refresh plan for its technology assets. The uncertainty of the supply chain dictates even more then the need to be proactive.

Most of the major vendors have updated their websites to address the supply issue. Dell, for example, shows “ready to ship,” “ship within five days,” and “ship within 10 days” as search options. Other vendors, especially those not headquartered in the U.S., are not as forthcoming, often changing ship dates after an order has been placed. Even consumer-­focused Apple has hinted at delays of its hotly anticipated new MacBook Pro, tormenting its often obsessive fan base.

What about pricing? While prices haven’t increased dramatically, there can be considerable day-to-day fluctuation. So don’t be surprised if a particular model is $50 more expensive, or even $50 less expensive a week from now, especially for models that won’t ship for several days or even weeks. The vendors seem to be playing a game akin to buying or selling options in the stock market.

John Agsalud is an IT expert with more than 25 years of Information Technology experience in Hawaii and around the world. He can be reached at jagsalud@live.com.