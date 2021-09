Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the University of Hawaii’s first on-campus football game in the books, there are two ways to go. Read more

With the University of Hawaii’s first on-campus football game in the books, there are two ways to go:

>> Get rid of the noise.

If government officials keep insisting UH cannot play host to spectator-attended events, then it is time to cut the artificial noise at games.

The fake “cheering” and sound effects are supposed to simulate what used to be a normal game’s environment. But it’s just weird to hear concert-level noise in an empty stadium, sort of like an amplified haunted house. And the “roars” and music do not appear to be synchronized to the action. It’s like the laugh track on “Saved By the Bell” reruns.

The reality is government officials unplugged what is supposed to be a festive event. UH football is about the band playing “Hawaii Five-0,” cheerleaders concocting pyramid schemes, and fans stomping their feet to hurry along the replay officials — and then jeering their rulings. It should not be about waiting for Track 11 to be queued. Let’s not pretend a game without fans or the band is normal. Silence is the consequence of a restrictive order. Government officials need a reminder their mandate does have an impact.

>> Bring back the fans.

The thing about the third decade of the 21st century is we know what is happening elsewhere. Hawaii residents are no longer subject to close-your-eyes time. Our phones, watches and coworkers tell us mainland scores and show the crowds at every college sporting event.

We do not need triceps-to-triceps fans hopping to “Enter Sandman,” like they did at Virginia Tech’s 65,632-seat Lane Stadium, nor the packed house at Michigan’s Big House. We’re not crazy. We know about the devastation of the coronavirus and how our hospitals are filled to the brim.

But we also know how to be careful, to wear masks, and that hand sanitizers and vaccinations are useful allies. We also know that 129 Division I football programs figured out a way to allow spectators in some capacity. In Hawaii, kids can play in AYSO but not attend a Rainbow Wahine soccer match? Fifty people can dine in a restaurant, but 40 parents can’t attend a UH football game in a 9,000-seat outdoor facility?

On Saturday, UH showed it had safety measures in place when — or if — fans are allowed to attend. Game-management staff, reporters, photographers and security guards had to show proof of full vaccination and not display any symptoms to gain admission. Each attendee had to go through two security checkpoints. Masks were required at all times. UH officials are willing to play in front of partial capacity, as well as make sure fans in the four seating sections do not interact.

Will that be enough to open the way after the four-week moratorium expires?

The best scenario is vaccinated and masked spectators will be allowed for UH’s next scheduled game at the Ching Complex, on Sept. 18 against San Jose State, if UH can get an exemption approved.

But if the ban remains in place, UH should play to the sound of silence.