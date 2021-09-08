comscore Increased police enforcement leads to calmer Labor Day weekend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Increased police enforcement leads to calmer Labor Day weekend

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM HPD officers James Palicte, above left, and Genesis Bautista, were patrolling Ala Moana Regional Park Saturday during Labor Day weekend.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Makaha Beach Park on Monday, umbrellas and canopies were set up with ample space between them.

For the first time in five years no one died or was critically injured on Oahu in a Labor Day weekend car crash following islandwide efforts by Honolulu police to curtail impaired driving and encourage compliance with COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Read more

