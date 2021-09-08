Increased police enforcement leads to calmer Labor Day weekend

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the first time in five years no one died or was critically injured on Oahu in a Labor Day weekend car crash following islandwide efforts by Honolulu police to curtail impaired driving and encourage compliance with COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

HPD increased staffing and patrols of beaches, parks and public gathering places and officers issued more than 200 warnings and 100 citations over the three-day weekend, mostly for outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people.

The citations were given for an array of park rule and traffic violations. Police picked up some people wanted on warrants and made illegal-drug arrests but no one was taken into custody for breaking COVID-19 orders, according to a department news release.

“Having more officers at the beach parks throughout the weekend made a difference,” said interim Chief Rade K. Vanic, in a statement sent to news media. “In many cases, officers were able to talk to people before they set up the large tents and gathered in larger groups. HPD also disrupted several large illegal gatherings that were being promoted on social media, including parties that were planned at a Mokuleia ranch and several Honolulu bars. Officers dispersed several large groups in parking lots, and a convoy from Kapolei to Ala Moana was monitored with no major incidents.”

HPD did not respond to a Honolulu Star-­Advertiser request for an interview with Vanic nor would the department provide cost estimates for the increase in manpower over the weekend. HPD also did not respond to a query about the amount of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds that were budgeted for the enforcement.

On Friday, Gov. David Ige held a news conference with the county mayors and police chiefs urging the public to adhere to gathering restrictions to help stop the deadly spread of the delta variant as Hawaii’s health care system strains with the surge of infections.

Under the current state emergency order, gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors. On Oahu these limits apply to parties, parks, beaches, trails, campgrounds and public or private events.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi recently ordered that any violation of emergency rules could result in a $250 fine, with a focus on people who gather in large groups and won’t wear masks indoors.

The mayor is grateful for all of law enforcement’s efforts over the holiday weekend and is especially appreciative of officers talking to people they encountered about the rules before they broke them, according to Blangiardi’s communications director, Tim Sakahara.

“It is very encouraging that people listened to the messaging and refrained from large gatherings,” Sakahara told the Star-Advertiser.

As part of a traditional statewide Labor Day effort, HPD teamed with the Maui, Kauai and Hawaii police, MADD Hawaii, the state Department of Transportation and family members of people who lost their lives to impaired or speeding drivers on the “No Excuses” campaign to promote safe driving habits.

HPD officers arrested 41 people for drunk driving in Aiea, Aina Haina, Ala Moana, Hawaii Kai, Kailua, Kalihi, Kaneohe, Kapolei, Makiki, Moilili, Waianae and Waipahu. HPD Traffic Division officers issued about 300 traffic citations, including 168 for speeding and 64 for excessive speeding. Four drivers were arrested for driving way past the legal limit.

“This is the first Labor Day weekend in five years that we haven’t had a traffic fatality or critical injury, and we’re thankful for that,” said Maj. Calvin Tong, commander of the Traffic Division, in a statement emailed to the media. “We again ask all drivers to act responsibly so that everyone can get home safely.”

Through Sept. 2, HPD arrested 1,888 people for impaired driving, compared with 2,132 in 2020, 3,760 in 2019, 4,098 in 2018 and 4,160 in 2017. There have been 34 traffic-related fatalities on Oahu as of Aug. 30.

Statewide, of the 81 fatal crashes in 2020, speeding was a factor in 32% of them, while 47% of the drivers in those fatal incidents tested positive for alcohol, illegal drugs or both.

