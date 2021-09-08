comscore New Hawaii climate technology fund to be unveiled | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New Hawaii climate technology fund to be unveiled

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2 a.m.

Hawaii-founded Elemental Excelerator plans to unveil a $60 million early-stage venture capital fund today called Earthshot Ventures that will be the first climate technology fund with roots in the state. Read more

