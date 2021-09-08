comscore Oahu’s median home sale price tops $1 million for the first time | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu’s median home sale price tops $1 million for the first time

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>WHAT $1 MILLION WILL BUY</strong> This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Kapahulu built in 1977 was listed as a major fixer-upper or a tear-down. It sold last month for $1,050,000 — the same as the median price for all single-family homes that were sold on Oahu in August.

A $1 million house on Oahu has officially become run-of-the mill. Read more

