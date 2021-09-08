Oahu’s median home sale price tops $1 million for the first time
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:38 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
WHAT $1 MILLION WILL BUY
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Kapahulu built in 1977 was listed as a major fixer-upper or a tear-down. It sold last month for $1,050,000 — the same as the median price for all single-family homes that were sold on Oahu in August.