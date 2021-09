Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Homebridge Financial Services in Hawaii has announced the appointment of Desirae Mathias as a Mortgage Loan Originator. She will specialize in residential mortgage loan origination for purchases and refinances on Oahu. Mathias has nearly 20 years of experience in customer service and management. Most recently, she was the marketing manager for Premier Neurosurgical Institute.

Castle &Cooke Hawaii has hired Michael Kirgan as corporate counsel on the company’s legal team. Prior to joining Castle &Cooke, he was an attorney specializing in business, corporate and real estate law at a midsize Hawaii law firm. He received his bachelor of business administration from the University of Hawaii West Oahu, a master of business administration from Hawaii Pacific University and a juris doctor from the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii has promoted Tyler Kurashige to Chief Operations Officer. He most recently served as Chief Programs Officer and has been with the organization for 16 years.

