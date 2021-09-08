State bankruptcies plummet to 16-year low
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:50 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bankruptcy attorney Ed Magauran said renters
need Gov. David Ige to step in to help them stay in thier homes.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree