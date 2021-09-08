comscore Visitor Industry Charity Walk conducted virtually statewide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Visitor Industry Charity Walk conducted virtually statewide

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk could not be held in person this year due to COVID-19, but it is happening virtually throughout the state. Read more

Previous Story
City pans Kahuku affordable-housing plan

Scroll Up