Visitor Industry Charity Walk conducted virtually statewide

The annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk could not be held in person this year due to COVID-19, but it is happening virtually throughout the state. Read more

“In 2021, we are making a pivot and will be hosting our first-ever virtual Charity Walk,” said Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association, in a statement. “Charity Walk organizers around the state have had to get creative in order to raise funds, especially from an industry that has been the hardest hit throughout the pandemic.”

It is not a requirement to be part of the visitor industry to participate in the event, which started Aug. 30 and runs through Sunday, and visitors also are encouraged to take part.

A special digital platform was created that can be downloaded onto mobile devices to track steps and keep individuals and teams connected during the two-week “walk window.” Those who register will automatically receive an invitation email to access the platform.

Visitor Industry Charity Walk leaders on Oahu, Hawaii island, Kauai, Maui, Lanai and Molokai also organized other fundraising events such as golf tournaments, concerts and a food truck competition.

In 2019, the statewide charity walk drew more than 14,000 walkers and raised $2.6 million in funds that were distributed to more than 350 different organizations across the state. Since its inception in 1978, the charity walk has raised more than $40 million.

However, last year, organizers were forced to cancel the 42nd annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk due to the pandemic.

“While this was necessary, it stopped us from helping hundreds of nonprofits around our state — a tradition of giving that we have perpetuated for over four decades,” Hannemann said.

Statewide and Oahu Charity Walk Chairman Thomas Foti, who is the general manager of the Waikiki Beach Marriott, said on the event website that the last time the event was held, in 2019, Oahu raised more than $500,000, which was distributed across the island to organizations dealing with homelessness, youths, social welfare, mental and physical health, the environment and other issues.

Hawaii Island Charity Walk Chairman Simon Amos, who is the Hilton Waikoloa Village hotel manager, is among those encouraging participation in this year’s event to support local nonprofit agencies.

“Whether you are a competitive athlete, a workout enthusiast, or a leisure walker, we will have fun ‘virtual’ activities that will fit all needs,” Amos said on the website.

For more information on what’s happening on each island and to donate online, visit charitywalkhawaii.org.