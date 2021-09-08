comscore Late goal propels UHH women’s soccer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Late goal propels UHH women’s soccer

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Filippa Graneld’s 88th-minute goal was the difference for Hawaii Hilo as the Vulcans beat San Francisco State in a nonconference women’s soccer match on Tuesday in San Francisco. Read more

