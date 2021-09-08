Late goal propels UHH women’s soccer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Filippa Graneld’s 88th-minute goal was the difference for Hawaii Hilo as the Vulcans beat San Francisco State in a nonconference women’s soccer match on Tuesday in San Francisco.

Originally from Sweden and a transfer from Colorado, Graneld broke the scoreless tie with a shot to the lower right corner of the goal.

Vulcans goalkeeper Viviana Polo recorded six saves en route to her first career shutout.

Next up for Hawaii Hilo (1-2) is a nonconference match against Hawaii Pacific on Sunday, set for 2 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.