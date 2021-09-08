Hawaii Beat | Sports Late goal propels UHH women’s soccer By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Filippa Graneld’s 88th-minute goal was the difference for Hawaii Hilo as the Vulcans beat San Francisco State in a nonconference women’s soccer match on Tuesday in San Francisco. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Filippa Graneld’s 88th-minute goal was the difference for Hawaii Hilo as the Vulcans beat San Francisco State in a nonconference women’s soccer match on Tuesday in San Francisco. Originally from Sweden and a transfer from Colorado, Graneld broke the scoreless tie with a shot to the lower right corner of the goal. Vulcans goalkeeper Viviana Polo recorded six saves en route to her first career shutout. Next up for Hawaii Hilo (1-2) is a nonconference match against Hawaii Pacific on Sunday, set for 2 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Previous Story Stephen Tsai: Fake crowd noise no substitute for fans at University of Hawaii games