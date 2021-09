Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing an additional note of solemnity to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, with most public observances canceled or limited in scope and size. Read more

Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office said “it is with great sadness” that the city’s 9/11 ceremony was canceled due to “gathering restrictions and conditions. The City is preparing a commemoration video to give the anniversary the proper respect and reverence it deserves.” No details on how and when the video will be shared were provided.

Gov. David Ige had yet to announce any 9/11 plans as of late Thursday, although flags on government buildings traditionally are set to half-staff and many observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center’s north tower.

Congress designated Sept. 11 as Patriot Day to remember and honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks. The date also is designated as a National Day of Service and Remembrance. In that spirit, several local events were announced:

>> A virtual interfaith community prayer rally will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Winston Lum, associate pastor of Hawaiian Pentecostal Full Gospel Assembly, will be the opening speaker for the event, which is being hosted by state Sen. Bennette Misalucha (D, Pearl Harbor-Pearl City-Aiea). Music will be performed by 2021 Mrs. Hawaii United States Lei Llanos, Hawaii Symphony Orchestra violinist Daniel Padilla, singer Kristian Lei and an ensemble from Pearl City High School. To view the event via Zoom, register at bit.ly/3E652n5.

>> The Knights of Columbus Hawaii State Council is sponsoring a Family Prayer Morning Prayer for Peace at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Parish overlooking Waimea Bay. Reservations are required and can be made on the church website. The service will begin with a rosary, followed by acts of remembrance and a prayer service, all of which will be livestreamed on the website.

>> Marine Corps Base Hawaii is inviting its military families to join a remembrance walk starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Dewey Square, with a ceremony honoring the 9/11 victims at 5 p.m. at Dewey Square featuring a silent drill platoon and performance by the Marine Corps Forces, Pacific band.

>> Under the “Day of Serv­ice” banner, the YMCA of Honolulu, Hawai‘i Afterschool Alliance, Blue Zones Project, AmeriCorps and Youth Service America are inviting anyone ages 11 to 25 to “speak out, take action” this weekend by addressing community issues such as mental health, workforce opportunities, diversity and sustainability. Funding will be available to help students survey, design and implement their “change projects” in the spring, with final presentations in April. To get started, participants should submit a short response, captioned photo or video statement on “What does aloha mean to you?” and “What change do you wish to see in your community?” Random-drawing prizes will be awarded. Email studentboard@ymcahonolulu.org for more information.

Send information on other Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance events to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.