comscore Hawaii’s hospitality industry offer free staycations to eligible Hawaii health care workers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s hospitality industry offer free staycations to eligible Hawaii health care workers

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:09 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Waikiki Beach Marriott is among at least 50 Hawaii hotels offering free staycations to selected Hawaii health care workers. Visitors checked in at the lobby Thursday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Waikiki Beach Marriott is among at least 50 Hawaii hotels offering free staycations to selected Hawaii health care workers. Visitors checked in at the lobby Thursday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Waikiki Beach Marriott is among at least 50 Hawaii hotels that will offer free two-night staycations to eligible Hawaii health care workers. An extended family from Costa Mesa, Calif., waited in the lobby Thursday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Waikiki Beach Marriott is among at least 50 Hawaii hotels that will offer free two-night staycations to eligible Hawaii health care workers. An extended family from Costa Mesa, Calif., waited in the lobby Thursday.

Hawaii’s hospitality industry is offering free staycations to eligible Hawaii health care workers who are battling COVID-19 fatigue after weeks of surging infections and deaths. Read more

Previous Story
Weed and Seed program sees 74 arrests in Chinatown area
Next Story
Hawaii rooftop solar batteries harnessed to manage power grids

Scroll Up