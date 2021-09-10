comscore Kahuku subdivision plan rejected by City Council | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kahuku subdivision plan rejected by City Council

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday unanimously voted down a plan from a developer seeking to create a 91-home Kahuku subdivision largely as affordable housing on agricultural land. Read more

