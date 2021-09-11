comscore Former Na Leo TV exec charged with embezzlement and bribery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Na Leo TV exec charged with embezzlement and bribery

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO The government filed a charging document Sept. 2 in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia against Stacy Higa.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    The government filed a charging document Sept. 2 in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia against Stacy Higa.

Former Na Leo TV CEO Stacy Higa is pleading guilty to federal charges of federal programs embezzlement and bribery. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii rooftop solar batteries harnessed to manage power grids

Scroll Up