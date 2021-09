Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> The state Department of Agriculture has appointed Helmuth Rogg administrator for the Plant Industry Division and also a state plant regulatory official. Rogg most recently served as director of the Plant Protection and Conservation Program Area with the Oregon Department of Agriculture. While there he worked on several Hawaii-based projects.

>> The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach has appointed Te’o Fleming director of residences. He has more than 30 years of combined experience in business operations, real estate, finance and hospitality. Prior to joining The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, he served as regional director of Business Operations — Hawaii for Destinations. Prior to this he held a number of key executive officer positions in the residential and commercial real estate and financial industries.

