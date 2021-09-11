Shock, grief from 9/11 attacks reverberated to Hawaii
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:27 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / 2001
Marsha Joyner, left, hugs Fran Orian on the grounds of Iolani Palace during a candlelight vigil held in remembrance of the victims of the terrorist actions at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and a plane crash near Shanksville, Pa.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2001
The twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York.