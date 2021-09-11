comscore Shock, grief from 9/11 attacks reverberated to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shock, grief from 9/11 attacks reverberated to Hawaii

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2001 Marsha Joyner, left, hugs Fran Orian on the grounds of Iolani Palace during a candlelight vigil held in remembrance of the victims of the terrorist actions at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and a plane crash near Shanksville, Pa.

    Marsha Joyner, left, hugs Fran Orian on the grounds of Iolani Palace during a candlelight vigil held in remembrance of the victims of the terrorist actions at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and a plane crash near Shanksville, Pa.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2001 The twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York.

    The twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York.

Although more than 4,700 miles from the three mainland sites attacked by terrorists who hijacked four jetliners, Hawaii lost six members of its ohana on Sept. 11, 2001. Read more

