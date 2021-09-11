Sports Tournaments return for University of Hawaii men’s basketball team By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:34 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! After playing a conference-only schedule in 2020-21, the University of Hawaii basketball team will play in at least three tournaments this coming season. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. After playing a conference-only schedule in 2020-21, the University of Hawaii basketball team will play in at least three tournaments this coming season. UH announced a schedule that opens against Hawaii Hilo on Nov. 10 in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic in SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. Northern Colorado and Pacific also are part of the 56th tournament’s round robin. The Rainbow Warriors will spend Thanksgiving weekend on the “Ninth Island” competing in the Las Vegas Classic. UH and Illinois-Chicago meet in the tournament’s opening round on Nov. 25 in the Orleans Arena. After that, the ’Bows will remain on the mainland to play Santa Clara on Nov. 30. The ’Bows also will serve as the host team for the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 22, 23, and 25. Because of the pandemic, the Rainbow Classic and Diamond Head Classic went on hiatus last year. The ’Bows then play a 20-game schedule against Big West Conference opponents. The Big West Tournament, which determines the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, begins March 10 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev. HAWAII MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic Nov. 10: UH Hilo Nov. 11: Northern Colorado Nov. 13: Pacific Las Vegas Classic (at Las Vegas) Nov. 25: Illinois-Chicago Nov. 26: San Diego or South Alabama Nov. 30: At Santa Clara Dec. 8: Hawaii Pacific Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic Dec. 22: Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. Dec. 23: TBD Dec. 25: TBD Big West Conference Dec. 30: UC Davis Jan. 1: UC Riverside Jan. 6: At Cal State Fullerton Jan. 8: At Long Beach State Jan. 13: UC Irvine Jan. 15: UC San Diego Jan. 20: At CSU Bakersfield Jan. 22: At Cal Poly Jan. 27: CS Northridge Jan. 29: UC Santa Barbara Feb. 3: At UC Riverside Feb. 5: At UC Davis Feb. 10: Long Beach State Feb. 12: Cal State Fullerton Feb. 17: At UC San Diego Feb. 19: At UC Irvine Feb. 24: Cal Poly Feb. 26: CSU Bakersfield Mar. 3: At UC Santa Barbara Mar. 5: At CS Northridge Previous Story NFL Kickoff game posts highest TV numbers since 2015 Next Story Scoreboard