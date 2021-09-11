Tournaments return for University of Hawaii men’s basketball team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After playing a conference-only schedule in 2020-21, the University of Hawaii basketball team will play in at least three tournaments this coming season. Read more

UH announced a schedule that opens against Hawaii Hilo on Nov. 10 in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic in SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. Northern Colorado and Pacific also are part of the 56th tournament’s round robin.

The Rainbow Warriors will spend Thanksgiving weekend on the “Ninth Island” competing in the Las Vegas Classic. UH and Illinois-Chicago meet in the tournament’s opening round on Nov. 25 in the Orleans Arena. After that, the ’Bows will remain on the mainland to play Santa Clara on Nov. 30.

The ’Bows also will serve as the host team for the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 22, 23, and 25. Because of the pandemic, the Rainbow Classic and Diamond Head Classic went on hiatus last year.

The ’Bows then play a 20-game schedule against Big West Conference opponents.

The Big West Tournament, which determines the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, begins March 10 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

HAWAII MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic

Nov. 10: UH Hilo

Nov. 11: Northern Colorado

Nov. 13: Pacific

Las Vegas Classic (at Las Vegas)

Nov. 25: Illinois-Chicago

Nov. 26: San Diego or South Alabama

Nov. 30: At Santa Clara

Dec. 8: Hawaii Pacific

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

Dec. 22: Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Dec. 23: TBD

Dec. 25: TBD

Big West Conference

Dec. 30: UC Davis

Jan. 1: UC Riverside

Jan. 6: At Cal State Fullerton

Jan. 8: At Long Beach State

Jan. 13: UC Irvine

Jan. 15: UC San Diego

Jan. 20: At CSU Bakersfield

Jan. 22: At Cal Poly

Jan. 27: CS Northridge

Jan. 29: UC Santa Barbara

Feb. 3: At UC Riverside

Feb. 5: At UC Davis

Feb. 10: Long Beach State

Feb. 12: Cal State Fullerton

Feb. 17: At UC San Diego

Feb. 19: At UC Irvine

Feb. 24: Cal Poly

Feb. 26: CSU Bakersfield

Mar. 3: At UC Santa Barbara