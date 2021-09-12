comscore Former Hawaii resident Hyram Yarbro endured a lot before emerging as a powerful social media influencer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Hawaii resident Hyram Yarbro endured a lot before emerging as a powerful social media influencer

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
    Social media influencer and former Hawaii resident Hyram Yarbro held a launch for his line at the Ala Moana Sephora store on Thursday and Friday.

  • COURTESY PHOTO “Everything about my personality, what makes me, me, my unique points, were entirely diminished by the pain of an eating disorder. More than anything, I wanted to hide,” said Hyram Yarbro, social media influencer and skin care guru, on his struggles with an eating disorder.

  • TAYLER SMITH/THE NEW YORK TIMES / 2020 The influencer Hyram Yarbro of Skincare by Hyram, seen via FaceTime from his home in Honolulu. Yarbro went from virtually unknown YouTuber to the most authoritative voice in skincare for Gen Z.

  • TAYLER SMITH/THE NEW YORK TIMES / 2020 The influencer Hyram Yarbro of Skincare by Hyram, seen via FaceTime from his home in Honolulu. Yarbro went from virtually unknown YouTuber to the most authoritative voice in skincare for Gen Z.

Former Hawaii resident Hyram Yarbro is now omnipresent in the online world, with a combined 12 million followers on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Read more

