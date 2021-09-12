comscore Draft plan for Mauna Kea aims ‘to do less’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Draft plan for Mauna Kea aims ‘to do less’

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2009 A draft master plan of Mauna Kea looks to reduce the number of observatories at the summit from 13 to nine.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2009

    A draft master plan of Mauna Kea looks to reduce the number of observatories at the summit from 13 to nine.

  ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015 Telescopes on the summit of Mauna Kea on Hawaii island.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015

    Telescopes on the summit of Mauna Kea on Hawaii island.

The plan, dubbed “E O I Ka Leo (Listen to the Voice),” aims to guide and prioritize specific land uses within UH-leased parcels over a 20-year period, including the addition of new facilities, improvements to existing facilities and the discontinued use of others. It updates the current master plan adopted in 2000. Read more

