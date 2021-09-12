Draft plan for Mauna Kea aims ‘to do less’
- By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2009
A draft master plan of Mauna Kea looks to reduce the number of observatories at the summit from 13 to nine.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015
Telescopes on the summit of Mauna Kea on Hawaii island.
