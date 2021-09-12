comscore Honolulu first responders account for half of city workers seeking COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu first responders account for half of city workers seeking COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Registered nurse Philmar Mendoza Kabua, with Project Vision Hawaii, collected a COVID-19 test swab on Saturday at Farrington High School in Kalihi. The free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing site, which included both walk-up and drive-thru tests, was a collaborative effort by the city, the state Department of Health and community partners.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Registered nurse Philmar Mendoza Kabua, with Project Vision Hawaii, collected a COVID-19 test swab on Saturday at Farrington High School in Kalihi. The free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing site, which included both walk-up and drive-thru tests, was a collaborative effort by the city, the state Department of Health and community partners.

Police officers, firefighters, paramedics and ocean safety personnel account for 51% of city workers citing their health or religious faith as the reason they will test weekly for COVID-19 rather than comply with the city’s vaccination mandate — mirroring a national trend by first responders. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii church leaders unify to promote COVID-19 vaccine

Scroll Up