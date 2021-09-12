comscore Older patients could be denied treatment under Hawaii’s ‘crisis standards of care’ plan if COVID-19 cases continue to surge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Older patients could be denied treatment under Hawaii’s ‘crisis standards of care’ plan if COVID-19 cases continue to surge

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A hospital bed is pictured inside the new acute care module tent set up outside The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu to handle an overflow of patients in need of emergency care.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM An acute care module tent was set up outside The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu in Ewa Beach to provide emergency care to patients in light of the influx of COVID-19 infections.

Hawaii is not yet rationing health care, but patients 65 and older could be denied medical assistance under certain provisions of the state’s “crisis standards of care” plan if the current COVID-19 surge escalates. Read more

