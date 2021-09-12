comscore Dave Reardon: Trojans flipped the script on the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Trojans flipped the script on the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii libero Tayli Ikenaga goes for a dig as head coach Robyn Ah Mow, bottom, looks on during the second set.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii libero Tayli Ikenaga goes for a dig as head coach Robyn Ah Mow, bottom, looks on during the second set.

Robyn Ah Mow crumpled up the piece of paper in her hand documenting the statistical details of Hawaii’s four-set victory over USC on Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - September 12, 2021

Scroll Up