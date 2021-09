Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a requirement for attendance, spectators had to show proof of having the COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result. That requirement extended to media, staff and concession and custodial workers. Read more

CORVALLIS, ORE. >> For Saturday’s home opener, Oregon State’s football team welcomed spectators to Reser Stadium.

As a requirement for attendance, spectators had to show proof of having the COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result. That requirement extended to media, staff and concession and custodial workers. There did not appear to be any such requirements for those tailgating in the parking lot.

Spectators were required to wear masks inside the stadium, except when eating or drinking.

It was not known whether the mandates affected attendance, which was generously announced at 27,701.

But for the Beavers, who played without spectators during the 2020 season, Saturday’s game against Hawaii provided an almost normal setting.

>> RELATED: Oregon State blows by Hawaii football team

>> PHOTOS: Oregon State beats Hawaii

There were cheerleaders, the OSU band and even a DJ who provided commentary and music snippets.

UH still is awaiting a decision on whether government officials will allow spectators for the Warriors’ Mountain West opener against San Jose this coming Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

DT Shaw crosses the line

Earlier in the week, defensive lineman Foi Shaw received a text from a UH assistant coach.

“He told me I’m going to play fullback,” Shaw said. “I was excited.”

At 6 feet and 290 pounds, Shaw believes he was selected because of his size and not his experience. “I never played fullback before,” said Shaw, a Farrington High alumnus.

Shaw was summoned twice during Saturday’s game. His knock-back block was instrumental in opening a path to the end zone for Calvin Turner.

“I was just doing my job,” Shaw said of Turner’s 3-yard scoring run. “He just finished it.”

Shaw said he picked up some blocking tips while playing on the kickoff-return unit. Shaw also is used as an offensive lineman for the scout team that practices against the first-team defense.

“Blocking came natural (as a fullback),” Shaw said. “I played O-line for the scout defense. I block most of the time.”

Shaw is an enthusiastic contributor. He used to run a program that donated blankets for dogs waiting to be adopted.

Mardner more than a leaper

Nick Mardner, who is 6 feet 6, acknowledges that he often is viewed as a jump-ball receiver. But Mardner showed athleticism and speed on Saturday.

He made a diving catch on a sinking pass from Chevan Cordeiro. On a post route, he had a 4-yard lead on a defender for a 6-yard touchdown reception.

“I’m doing what I can to get open for Chevan, and put us in a better position, and just score the ball,” said Mardner, who caught six passes for 110 yards.

Mardner said he has worked on his speed. He said former conditioning coach Dwain Bradshaw was helpful in improving quickness. Mardner said assistant head coach Kody Cooke, who coordinates the strength/conditioning program, has helped with movement. During summer testing, Mardner was timed at 23 mph.

“As long as the guys and the quarterback knows my speed, that’s all that matters,” Mardner said. “It might look slow from film because I’m a long guy, but I definitely can get going.”