comscore Oregon State blows by Hawaii football team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Oregon State blows by Hawaii football team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:17 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor rushes 66 yards for a touchdown during the first half.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor rushes 66 yards for a touchdown during the first half.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) slips a tackle by Oregon State outside linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) slips a tackle by Oregon State outside linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii running back/wide receiver Calvin Turner Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown with tight end Caleb Phillips (85) and wide receiver Jared Smart (23) during the first half.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii running back/wide receiver Calvin Turner Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown with tight end Caleb Phillips (85) and wide receiver Jared Smart (23) during the first half.

The Warriors, who could not build off the previous week’s victory over Portland State, are now winless in two road games — both against Pac-12 opponents. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - September 12, 2021

Scroll Up