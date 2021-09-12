comscore USC’s big third-set rally dooms Hawaii women’s volleyball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
USC’s big third-set rally dooms Hawaii women’s volleyball team

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Riley Wagoner puts a kill past USC middle blocker Candice Denny.

Following a four-set win over Southern Cal on Friday, Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow spoke of expecting the Women of Troy to come back stronger in Saturday’s rematch. Read more

