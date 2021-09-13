Marines eye land for ‘future force’ at former Barbers Point base
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:34 p.m.
U.S. MARINE CORPS PHOTO / MAY 27
Above, a Marine with Headquarters Company, 3rd Marine Regiment, executes pullups during the unit’s Warrior Day at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. 3rd Marines held the competition between Combat Assault Company and Headquarters Company to increase readiness and build unit camaraderie.
WILLIAM COLE / WCOLE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, the 18-hole Barbers Point Golf Course is among land parcels eyed by the Marines for additional housing.