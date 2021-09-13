comscore Marines eye land for ‘future force’ at former Barbers Point base | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Marines eye land for ‘future force’ at former Barbers Point base

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.
  • U.S. MARINE CORPS PHOTO / MAY 27 Above, a Marine with Headquarters Company, 3rd Marine Regiment, executes pullups during the unit’s Warrior Day at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. 3rd Marines held the competition between Combat Assault Company and Headquarters Company to increase readiness and build unit camaraderie.

    Above, a Marine with Headquarters Company, 3rd Marine Regiment, executes pullups during the unit’s Warrior Day at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. 3rd Marines held the competition between Combat Assault Company and Headquarters Company to increase readiness and build unit camaraderie.

  • WILLIAM COLE / WCOLE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the 18-hole Barbers Point Golf Course is among land parcels eyed by the Marines for additional housing.

    Above, the 18-hole Barbers Point Golf Course is among land parcels eyed by the Marines for additional housing.

A space-crunched Marine Corps is looking for additional locations to house and train its “future force” in Hawaii, and one consideration may be hundreds of acres of undeveloped land on the east side of the former Naval Air Station Barbers Point. Read more

