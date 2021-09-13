Native Hawaiian groups tackle food insecurity, sustainability through culture
By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:31 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY SHELBIE KAHOLOAA
Hamakua Youth Center keiki pack boxes of fresh produce and locally sourced meat for the nonprofit’s food assistance programs.
COURTESY SHELBIE KAHOLOAA
George Chong-Tim IV, 7, shows his work from a class taught by the Hamakua Youth Center.
COURTESY OF KE KULA NUI O WAIMANALO
Ke Kula Nui O Waimanalo also offers a program that teaches Native Hawaiian families to set up and maintain aquaponics systems in their backyards.
COURTESY SHELBIE KAHOLOAA
Rochel Ortiz, above, prepares to harvest some vegetables from her aquaponics system as part of Ke Kula Nui o Waimanalo’s aquaponics program, which also teaches Native Hawaiian families how to set up and maintain aquaponics systems in their backyard.