comscore Native Hawaiian groups tackle food insecurity, sustainability through culture | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiian groups tackle food insecurity, sustainability through culture

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.
  • COURTESY SHELBIE KAHOLOAA Hamakua Youth Center keiki pack boxes of fresh produce and locally sourced meat for the nonprofit’s food assistance programs.

    COURTESY SHELBIE KAHOLOAA

    Hamakua Youth Center keiki pack boxes of fresh produce and locally sourced meat for the nonprofit’s food assistance programs.

  • COURTESY SHELBIE KAHOLOAA George Chong-Tim IV, 7, shows his work from a class taught by the Hamakua Youth Center.

    COURTESY SHELBIE KAHOLOAA

    George Chong-Tim IV, 7, shows his work from a class taught by the Hamakua Youth Center.

  • COURTESY OF KE KULA NUI O WAIMANALO Ke Kula Nui O Waimanalo also offers a program that teaches Native Hawaiian families to set up and maintain aquaponics systems in their backyards.

    COURTESY OF KE KULA NUI O WAIMANALO

    Ke Kula Nui O Waimanalo also offers a program that teaches Native Hawaiian families to set up and maintain aquaponics systems in their backyards.

  • COURTESY SHELBIE KAHOLOAA Rochel Ortiz, above, prepares to harvest some vegetables from her aquaponics system as part of Ke Kula Nui o Waimanalo’s aquaponics program, which also teaches Native Hawaiian families how to set up and maintain aquaponics systems in their backyard.

    COURTESY SHELBIE KAHOLOAA

    Rochel Ortiz, above, prepares to harvest some vegetables from her aquaponics system as part of Ke Kula Nui o Waimanalo’s aquaponics program, which also teaches Native Hawaiian families how to set up and maintain aquaponics systems in their backyard.

As a Native Hawaiian, Oriana Coleman said she feels a strong connection to the aina, knowing that she, her husband and their nine children are growing some of the same plants on their farmland in Waimanalo that her ancestors did many years ago. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: August 2 – 6, 2021

Scroll Up