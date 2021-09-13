Hawaii News PetSmart dog bowls pose laceration risk By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! PetSmart is recalling about 100,300 Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls due to a laceration hazard. The gasket on the bottom of the dog bowls can come off, leaving an unfinished edge, posing a risk of laceration. PetSmart has received three reports of cuts and scratches to consumers’ hands as a result of handling the unfinished edge. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. PetSmart is recalling about 100,300 Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls due to a laceration hazard. The gasket on the bottom of the dog bowls can come off, leaving an unfinished edge, posing a risk of laceration. PetSmart has received three reports of cuts and scratches to consumers’ hands as a result of handling the unfinished edge. The bowls were sold at PetSmart stores nationwide and online at petsmart.com from October 2017 through June 2021 for about $28. Return the product to any PetSmart store for a full refund. For more information, call PetSmart toll-free at 888-839-9638 from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hawaii time or go online at petsmart.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page or petsmart.com/account/contact for more information. Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: August 2 – 6, 2021