PetSmart dog bowls pose laceration risk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

PetSmart dog bowls pose laceration risk

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

PetSmart is recalling about 100,300 Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls due to a laceration hazard. The gasket on the bottom of the dog bowls can come off, leaving an unfinished edge, posing a risk of laceration. PetSmart has received three reports of cuts and scratches to consumers’ hands as a result of handling the unfinished edge. Read more

