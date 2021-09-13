PetSmart dog bowls pose laceration risk

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

PetSmart is recalling about 100,300 Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls due to a laceration hazard. The gasket on the bottom of the dog bowls can come off, leaving an unfinished edge, posing a risk of laceration. PetSmart has received three reports of cuts and scratches to consumers’ hands as a result of handling the unfinished edge.

The bowls were sold at PetSmart stores nationwide and online at petsmart.com from October 2017 through June 2021 for about $28. Return the product to any PetSmart store for a full refund. For more information, call PetSmart toll-free at 888-839-9638 from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hawaii time or go online at petsmart.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page or petsmart.com/account/contact for more information.