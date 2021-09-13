Sebastian Navarro leads HPU men’s soccer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sebastian Navarro’s second-half goal was the difference as Hawaii Pacific defeated Cal State East Bay 1-0 on Sunday in Hayward, Calif.

The sophomore midfielder broke the scoreless draw at the 76:49 mark and teammate Gerrit Arzberger recorded the assist. Goalie Jeremy Zielinski had three saves in the victory for the Sharks (1-2-0).

UHH women’s soccer blanks HPU

Daeleen Tokunaga scored twice as Hawaii Hilo beat Hawaii Pacific 4-0 on Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The UH transfer scored in each half as the Vulcans (2-2-0) recorded three second-half goals to pull away from the Sharks (1-2-0) for their second straight win on the season. UHH goalkeeper Viviana Polo stopped both shots on goal for the shutout victory.

Swords women’s volleyball wins twice

Chaminade women’s volleyball swept Saint Martin’s and then defeated Montana State Billings 3-1 to close out the Hawaii Challenge on Sunday at McCabe gym.

Brooklyn Pe’a led the Silverswords with 13 kills in the 25-16, 27-25, 25-14 win over the Saints. Pe’a then recorded 17 kills in the 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16 victory over Montana State Billings as Chaminade (10-2) extended its winning streak to four.

Chaminade opens PacWest Conference play on Thursday at The Shark Tank against Hawaii Pacific (1-7), with first serve slated for 7 p.m.

>> UH Hilo finished the Hawaii Challenge with a 3-0 victory (25-20, 25-19, 25-15) over Montana State Billings on Sunday afternoon. The Vulcans (3-1) had three players with 10 or more kills, led by Bria Beale’s 14. UHH begins PacWest Conference play on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Chaminade at McCabe gym.