Sebastian Navarro leads HPU men's soccer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Sebastian Navarro leads HPU men’s soccer

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

Sebastian Navarro’s second-half goal was the difference as Hawaii Pacific defeated Cal State East Bay 1-0 on Sunday in Hayward, Calif. Read more

