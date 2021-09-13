NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Made one tackle for a loss against the Browns.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted four times for an average of 46.8 yards and a net average of 43.0 against the Seahawks. He placed one punt inside the 20 and had a long of 52 yards.

KAHUKU

>> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Was in on 10 plays on defense and 18 plays on special teams in a season- opening loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Had one tackle and one assisted tackle on special teams against the Washington Football Team.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started against the Jaguars and tallied one tackle and one assist.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was on the active game-day roster against the Giants.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started at defensive tackle against the Seahawks and recorded five tackles and one assist. He also had a sack for a loss of 7 yards, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Houston’s main kicker was placed on reserve / injured list. Joey Slye kicked in his place against the Jaguars.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers, defensive end: Started at defensive tackle and recorded two tackles, one assist and a quarterback hurry against the Bills.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Was on active game-day roster against th Falcons.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Las Vegas plays host to Baltimore today.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with a rushing and passing touchdown. He was sacked twice and his passer rating was 79.6.