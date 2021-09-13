Sports NFL Islanders Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII >> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Made one tackle for a loss against the Browns. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted four times for an average of 46.8 yards and a net average of 43.0 against the Seahawks. He placed one punt inside the 20 and had a long of 52 yards. KAHUKU >> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Was in on 10 plays on defense and 18 plays on special teams in a season- opening loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday. >> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Had one tackle and one assisted tackle on special teams against the Washington Football Team. KAMEHAMEHA >> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started against the Jaguars and tallied one tackle and one assist. LEILEHUA >> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was on the active game-day roster against the Giants. PUNAHOU >> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started at defensive tackle against the Seahawks and recorded five tackles and one assist. He also had a sack for a loss of 7 yards, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries. >> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Houston’s main kicker was placed on reserve / injured list. Joey Slye kicked in his place against the Jaguars. SAINT LOUIS >> Tyson Alualu, Steelers, defensive end: Started at defensive tackle and recorded two tackles, one assist and a quarterback hurry against the Bills. >> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Was on active game-day roster against th Falcons. >> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Las Vegas plays host to Baltimore today. >> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with a rushing and passing touchdown. He was sacked twice and his passer rating was 79.6. Previous Story Scoreboard Next Story Scoreboard