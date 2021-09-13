Hawaii football team not reviewing carnage but looking ahead to start of Mountain West Conference play
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner celebrated a touchdown against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday. Mardner led UH with 110 receiving yards.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree