An a-‘maze’-ing experience

PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A ‘uni'-que start A recent omakase dinner at Bar Maze started with a quartet of snacks, including this combination of Hokkaido uni over pomme puree with perilla accents that could be scooped over a crisp potato croquette.
Shiitake and yuzukosho between layers of crisp nori.
Co-owner and bartender Justin Park; behind him, chef Ki Chung preps dishes. Chung has been named one of 36 semifinalists in The Art of Plating “Rising Talent” search.
Kombu-cured kanpachi with cucumber granita and yogurt sauce was a light, palate-pleasing first course.
A second course of grilled scallops with zucchini includes a pour of citrus dashi sauce.