Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

An a-‘maze’-ing experience

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:27 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A ‘uni'-que start A recent omakase dinner at Bar Maze started with a quartet of snacks, including this combination of Hokkaido uni over pomme puree with perilla accents that could be scooped over a crisp potato croquette.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Shiitake and yuzukosho between layers of crisp nori.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Co-owner and bartender Justin Park; behind him, chef Ki Chung preps dishes. Chung has been named one of 36 semifinalists in The Art of Plating “Rising Talent” search.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Kombu-cured kanpachi with cucumber granita and yogurt sauce was a light, palate-pleasing first course.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A second course of grilled scallops with zucchini includes a pour of citrus dashi sauce.

A year ago, no one could predict the outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic. Few of us have ever lived through such an event or experienced the order of business shutdowns on such a massive scale. Read more

